Injuries reported in Oklahoma oilfield explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " Authorities say numerous people are injured after an explosion at an oilfield in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the explosion happened near Quinton in Pittsburg County, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office tells KTUL that multiple volunteer fire departments are at the gas well site. The TV station reports that emergency management crews and the county sheriff's office also are on the scene.

The highway patrol says part of a state route in the area has been closed.