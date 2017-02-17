8:42am Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Injuries reported in Oklahoma oilfield explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " Authorities say numerous people are injured after an explosion at an oilfield in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the explosion happened near Quinton in Pittsburg County, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office tells KTUL that multiple volunteer fire departments are at the gas well site. The TV station reports that emergency management crews and the county sheriff's office also are on the scene.

The highway patrol says part of a state route in the area has been closed.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 Feb 2017 09:30:51 Processing Time: 19ms