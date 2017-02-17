3:28am Fri 17 February
3 workers arrested in package thefts from UPS center

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) " Police say three workers have been arrested on embezzlement charges in the theft of commercial packages from a United Parcel Services center in south Mississippi.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen says managers of the UPS Customer Center reported the thefts to investigators.

The suspects " 22-year-old Keith Johnson, 30-year-old Heather Yost and 25-year-old Deshun Hawthorne " were arrested and jailed Tuesday. Bromen says all three of the suspects were UPS line workers.

A judge initially set each of their bonds at $30,000, but Yost's bond was reduced to $10,000 at her initial court appearance.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kN9u0W ) reports that a UPS representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

