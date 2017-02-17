2:49am Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls

WASHINGTON (AP) " US home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 Feb 2017 03:25:42 Processing Time: 28ms