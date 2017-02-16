12:16am Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bangladesh urged to drop charges against garment activists

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) " An international human rights group has accused Bangladesh authorities of harassing and intimidating garment worker leaders and rights activists, saying 34 have been arrested since December.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday that the arrests were made on politically motivated charges.

Protests broke out in December in an industrial zone near Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, demanding higher wages. Factory owners rejected the demand and temporarily closed many factories, and police began making arrests.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 Feb 2017 00:17:54 Processing Time: 60ms