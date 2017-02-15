Spotify to relocate US headquarters to 4 World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) " Spotify is relocating and expanding its U.S. headquarters to 4 World Trade Center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the move Wednesday, saying the streaming music service will create 1,000 new jobs.

The company will occupy 378,000 square feet in the new Fumihiko Maki-designed building owned by Silverstein Properties. The governor says the relocation will make it the first office tower at the historic 16-acre World Trade Center site to be fully leased.

The company also will be getting up to $11 million in rent-reduction credits.

Spotify currently has offices in midtown Manhattan. The move is expected to be completed by 2018.