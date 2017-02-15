11:53am Thu 16 February
American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll

NEW YORK (AP) " For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The 18-inch "Logan Everett" doll will go on sale this week. American Girl, which is owned by Barbie maker Mattel Inc., says Logan is a drummer and will come with a doll-sized drum kit.

It's the latest move by Mattel to be more relevant to iPad-playing kids and their parents. A boy appeared in a Barbie commercial for the first time two years ago. And Barbie got a major makeover last year, giving the iconic doll several ethnicities and body shapes.

To boost sales, Mattel began selling American Girl dolls in Toys R Us stores late last year. Sales of the brand rose 4 percent during the last three months of 2016.

