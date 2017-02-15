First conference for NZ International Convention Centre: thousands of eye specialists coming

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The $700 million NZ International Convention Centre has its first booking with the biggest medical conference to be held in New Zealand.

Thousands of eye specialists will come to Auckland in 2020, a statement said.

"The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness will hold back-to-back conferences at the NZICC spanning five days," said a statement from Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

"The 35th APAO Congress will be the biggest medical meeting to ever be held in New Zealand, with an estimated 4000 medical professionals and researchers from around the world coming to Auckland to discuss the study and treatment of disorders and diseases of the eye.

"This will be followed by the IAPB 11th General Assembly, where 2000 eye care providers, International Non-Governmental Organisations, UN bodies and others involved in the fight against avoidable blindness and visual impairment will meet in Auckland to share information and exchange ideas.

"The events will deliver significant economic benefit to the country including an estimated 15,000 room nights and some $11 million in economic benefit to the city," the statement said.

Fletcher Construction is developing the new Auckland convention centre for SkyCity Entertainment Group. The ground between Hobson St, Nelson St, Victoria St and Wellesley St has been opened up and a number of tower cranes are at the site.

- NZ Herald