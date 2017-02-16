5:42am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Niro

BASE PRICE: $22,890 for FE; $23,200 for LX; $25,700 for EX; $28,000 for Touring Launch Edition; $29,650 for Touring.

PRICE AS TESTED: $30,545.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, gasoline-electric hybrid, small sport utility vehicle.

ENGINE: 1.6-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle, direct injection four cylinder mated to a 43-horsepower electric motor and lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 46 mpg (city), 40 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 115 mph.

LENGTH: 171.5 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,274 pounds.

BUILT AT: Korea.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 16 Feb 2017 06:32:35 Processing Time: 20ms