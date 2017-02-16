Fact sheet: 2017 Kia Niro

BASE PRICE: $22,890 for FE; $23,200 for LX; $25,700 for EX; $28,000 for Touring Launch Edition; $29,650 for Touring.

PRICE AS TESTED: $30,545.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, gasoline-electric hybrid, small sport utility vehicle.

ENGINE: 1.6-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle, direct injection four cylinder mated to a 43-horsepower electric motor and lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 46 mpg (city), 40 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 115 mph.

LENGTH: 171.5 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,274 pounds.

BUILT AT: Korea.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.