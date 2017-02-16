5:14am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Senate votes to block Obama-era rule preventing mentally impaired Social Security recipients from buying guns

WASHINGTON (AP) " Senate votes to block Obama-era rule preventing mentally impaired Social Security recipients from buying guns.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 16 Feb 2017 06:01:49 Processing Time: 14ms