The Latest: Yellen begins second day in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee (all times local):

___

10:15 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has begun her second day of testimony to Congress. She appears today before the House Financial Services Committee, where she is expected to face tough questioning from Republican lawmakers. She spoke to a Senate committee Tuesday.

She says in her prepared remarks that the Fed expects to move interest rates up at a gradual pace this year as long as the job market and the economy remain solid. She says it is too early to determine the impact President Donald Trump's economic program will have on the economy.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

