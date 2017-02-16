4:19am Thu 16 February
Top 10 cars stuck on dealer lots that are ripe for deals

It's no secret that U.S. consumers prefer SUVs and trucks nowadays, and that means car sales are sliding. That's forcing automakers to offer big discounts to sell them. Car sales fell to just 36 percent of U.S. auto sales last month, a record low for a January. Generally, discounts are bigger on cars with the highest inventory. Here are the top 10 cars with the biggest stockpiles, measured by the number of days the inventory could meet demand at the current sales rate:

Source: WardsAuto

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

