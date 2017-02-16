4:07am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US businesses increase inventories 0.4 percent in December, biggest sales gain since 2011

WASHINGTON (AP) " US businesses increase inventories 0.4 percent in December, biggest sales gain since 2011.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 16 Feb 2017 04:56:16 Processing Time: 31ms