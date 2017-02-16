WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory output rises for 2nd straight month in latest sign of manufacturing rebound.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory output rises for 2nd straight month in latest sign of manufacturing rebound.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 16 Feb 2017 05:03:22 Processing Time: 20ms