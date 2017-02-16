WASHINGTON (AP) " US consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, biggest increase in nearly four years.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, biggest increase in nearly four years.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 16 Feb 2017 03:32:09 Processing Time: 12ms