PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) " PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $19.52 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.6 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.09 per share.

