Portugal cuts budget deficit to lowest level in 4 decades

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Portugal's government has proved its critics wrong, slashing the debt-heavy country's budget deficit to its lowest level in more than 40 years despite warnings that its anti-austerity policies could spell financial disaster.
Finance Minister Mario Centeno said Wednesday the deficit last year was no higher than 2.1 percent " well within the 2.5 percent ceiling stipulated by European authorities.
Some other eurozone countries expressed alarm when the center-left Socialist government, with the support of the Communist Party and Left Bloc, took power in 2015 on an anti-austerity platform.
Portugal needed a 78-billion euro ($82 billion) bailout in 2011, after recording a deficit of more than 11 percent the previous year, and eurozone officials feared it could go into another debt spiral under the Socialists.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings