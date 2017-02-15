Toyota hopes revamped plug-in sells better than first model

TOKYO (AP) " Toyota has revamped its plug-in hybrid with a longer cruise range and quicker charging, including from a regular home plug, hoping it will sell better than the first model from five years ago that officials acknowledged had flopped.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius PHV plug-in went on sale in Japan on Wednesday. Sales in the U.S. started late last year, and it is set to launch in Europe and other countries in March.

Toyota hopes to sell 2,500 PHV cars in Japan a month. It gave no overseas targets. It sold only 22,000 of the earlier PHV.

A hybrid switches between a gas engine and an electric motor. A plug-in hybrid can travel further than an electric vehicle, which is zero-emission, but needs recharging when it's battery is spent.