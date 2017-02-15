6:18pm Wed 15 February
Study: Most drivers, not just young, are taking risks

DETROIT (AP) " Well over half of drivers in every age group have texted behind the wheel, run a red light or driven faster than the speed limit in the last 30 days, according to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Young people are the worst offenders. Eighty-eight percent of drivers ages 19 to 24 admitted to texting, speeding or running a red light.

But 10 percent of drivers ages 60 to 74 have texted or sent email on the road, while 37 percent of drivers over 75 said they'd run a red light.

Drivers' behavior sometimes contradicts their instincts. More than three-quarters of drivers say it's unacceptable to text or email while driving, but 31 percent had done so in the last month.

