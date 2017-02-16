'Babybot' takes on KiwiSaver questions

If you have a burning question about KiwiSaver but don't want to trawl the internet, the Commission for Financial Capability's babybot will get you sorted. That is, once it learns how.

The chatbot, called "Hey Sorted", is a bot in the learning stages which can be accessed on Facebook Messenger.

"Hey Sorted is a babybot, so it's still learning, but we're confident it will be able to answer almost anything you ask it about KiwiSaver," said Glenn Martin, marketing and communications group manager.

"The more people who use it, the better it will get," he said.

Hey Sorted is equipped with a KiwiSaver calculator so people will be able to run their numbers and get a sense of how big their KiwiSaver balance could be, said Martin.

"The bot makes it easy to do and that's important when we are looking to drive small changes today that end up being life-changing tomorrow."

Martin said that in future, the chatbot will also be capable of answering questions about personal finance topics.

"We've started with KiwiSaver because more than 2.6 million New Zealanders are in the scheme and we get many questions about what they could be doing differently to get the most out of their fund."

- NZ Herald