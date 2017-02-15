Apple to tip to fix biggest complaint in iPhone 8 with longer battery life and wireless charging

By Rod Chester

Amid rumours of buttonless screens and wireless charging, at last is the tip that Apple could be about to solve the biggest gripe with the iPhone.

The iPhone 8, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has a track record of being on the money with iPhone rumours, is set to get a much bigger battery that will let people go for a longer period between charges.

MacRumours was the first to pick up the analyst report that Apple is set to redesign the components inside the iPhone so that they fit in a stack, allowing the battery in the 4.7-inch iPhone to jump from its current size of 1960mAh to 2700mAh - which is almost as big as the battery in the current iPhone 7 Plus phablet.

The expected bigger battery, together with the recent rumour that the next iPhone will have a more energy efficient OLED display, would mean iPhone users will be able to go longer between charges - something that has been a common complaint with iPhones for years.

While the redesign will extend the iPhone's battery, Kuo says reason that Apple has come up with the cunning plan is out of necessity. He says "battery material tech isn't likely to see major breakthroughs in the next three to five years".

One of the biggest rumours about the upcoming redesign of the phone is that the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging.

While iPhone rumours are a standard in tech reporting, in this tenth anniversary year of the iPhone the rumours about Apple's smartphone are firing around at an even greater pace.

A patent granted to Apple yesterday shows how it could have a fingerprint scanner built into the entire screen on the new phone while Digitimes reports supply chain evidence suggest Apple will release three versions of iPhone this year, with the premium model have an even bigger 5.8-inch screen but the same dimensions as the current 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

- news.com.au