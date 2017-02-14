Domino's delivers another record result

Domino's is raking in the dough, posting a half-year result that it said "significantly exceeded expectations".

Net profit after tax rose 30.8 per cent to A$59.7 million ($63.8m) for the half-year to January 1, and the company upgraded its full year guidance.

The ASX-listed pizza business, which opened its 100th store in New Zealand last year, recorded network sales of A$1.17 billion, up 26.8 per cent on the same period last year.

The company said it was the first time sales had topped A$1b for a half-year period.

Group revenue for the first half was up 21.1 per cent to A$539.4m.

Group chief executive and managing director Don Meij said the result had been boosted by a strong performance in Australia and New Zealand, as well as support for its recently upgraded menu.

"Ultimately this is our core business - high quality food at an affordable price," Meij said.

"The Taste the Colour launch in September powered the highest same store growth in the company's history in October... augmented by increased volumes across a higher number of organic store openings than in any other first half," he said.

"We have opened 27 new stores this financial year and are set to open an additional 35 new stores before July 2."

Meij said the focus on digital innovation, easy payment solutions and investment in premium ingredients had increased sales.

The company upgraded its earning before tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax growth to be in the region of 32.5 per cent for the full year.

The Domino's New Zealand business successfully trialled its first pizza delivery by drone last year, and was continuing to trial the delivery method with Meij saying innovation was key for the business.

"Our focus on innovation is always with our customers as our first priority," Meij said.

"We continuously work on streamlining the order experience and ceaselessly conduct testing to ensure this is as smooth as possible," he said.

"Our investment in technology is also helping our store managers and franchisees become more efficient and productive."

The Group operates in seven markets including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Germany as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The company said it planned to open between 175 and 195 new stores this year across the group.

Domino's will pay an interim dividend of 48.4c in March, up 39.5 per cent on the previous period.

- NZ Herald