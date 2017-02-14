Dr Pepper Snapple and Popeyes sink; General Motors leaps

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down 42 cents to $93.07
The snack and drink maker's earnings and profit forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates.
General Motors Co., up $1.72 to $37.24
French automaker PSA Group said it might buy GM's struggling European unit Opel.
RetailMeNot Inc., up $1.40 to $10.35
The online coupon company's results were better than analysts expected.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., down $4.57 to $66.25
The restaurant chain gave up yesterday's gains after the New York Post reported that the company is unlikely to be acquired.
Cigna Corp., up 83 cents to $146.68
The health insurer said it is rejecting Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and suing the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer.
Cynosure Inc., up $14.43 to $65.93
The medical device company agreed to be bought by Hologic for $66 per share, or $1.57 billion.
TransUnion Inc., up $3.29 to $37.43
The credit reporting company announced quarterly results that were stronger than expected.
Public Storage, down $3.16 to $216.90
Real estate investment companies slumped Tuesday as bond yields jumped.
