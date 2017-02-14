10:56am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 6-12

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 26.07 million.

2. "NCIS," CBS, 15.57 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.15 million.

4. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 12 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 10.78 million.

6. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.65 million.

7. "Grammy Awards Red Carpet," CBS, 10.07 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.86 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.57 million.

10. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.01 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.46 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.43 million.

13. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.02 million.

14. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.91 million.

15. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.76 million.

16. "Mom," CBS, 7.57 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.48 million.

18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.44 million.

19. "Modern Family," ABC, 7.34 million.

19. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.34 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 15 Feb 2017 11:48:00 Processing Time: 19ms