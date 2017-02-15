WASHINGTON (AP) " Veterans Affairs holdover David Shulkin sworn in as department's secretary under Trump.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Veterans Affairs holdover David Shulkin sworn in as department's secretary under Trump.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 15 Feb 2017 10:27:41 Processing Time: 9ms