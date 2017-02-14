ASB bank half year profit up 11pc

ASB bank has boosted its first half profits by 11 per cent on the back of strong lending growth.

The Australian-owned bank made a net profit of $525 million after tax for the six months to December 31.

Chief executive Barbara Chapman said the growth was the result of strong momentum across the business.

"Despite some challenging market conditions, we've continued to see robust nationwide volume growth in our business, rural and retail lending portfolios."

The bank grew its loan book by 11 per cent to $76 billion with its home loan business up 10 per cent and commercial and rural lending up 13 per cent.

Its deposits also grew but at a slower pacce, rising 5 per cent.

But the bank also saw an increase in its loan impairment expenses and a squeeze on its margins.

ASB's loan impairment expense grew 20 per cent ($8m) from the prior comparative period following increased provisioning, reflecting strong lending growth and lower home loan provision releases.

While its cash net interest margin decreased 17 basis points to 2.21 per cent reflecting higher costs associated with wholesale funding and increased costs relating to customers breaking fixed rate loans.

"As customers take advantage of the current low interest rate environment we are seeing a continued preference for lower margin fixed rate loans," Chapman said.

"At the same time, banks now are facing a changing dynamic around the increasing volume and cost of international funding needed to meet local lending requirements.

"With levels of local deposits failing to keep pace with the amount of lending banks are doing, the increased use of offshore funding has increased funding costs, reducing our net interest margin."

ASB's parent company Commonwealth Bank of Australia made a net profit after tax of A$4,895m for the six months to December 31, up 6 per cent on the same prior period.

- NZ Herald