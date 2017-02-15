9:20am Wed 15 February
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) " Cigna says it is ending Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and seeking a $1.85 billion termination fee.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

