The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 12, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)
2. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
4. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James - 9781612130613 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
5. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
6. Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James - 9781612130293 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Buttons & Hate by Penelope Sky - 9781536504392 - (Self)
8. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)
10. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316434720 - (Little, Brown and Company)
