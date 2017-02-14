Waiheke floating carpark and marina project down-sized

Plans for a 200-berth marina and floating carpark on Waiheke Island have been scaled back and the type of construction proposed has also been changed.

Tony Mair, whose Kennedy Point Boatharbour last year put forward the big scheme, said this morning the project had been down-sized.

Mair said the new proposal was "smaller" than originally planned but would not say precisely how many berths were proposed now.

"It's all with the council. We're changing the project from a rock breakwater system to a wave attenuator [system]," Mair said, saying the new scheme would be similar but not identical to the system operating at Opua's Bay of Islands Marina.

A Kennedy Point Boatharbour spokesperson gave more details on the scheme, first proposed last year for the area where ferries from Half Moon Bay and the Wynyard Quarter dock.

"[The company] has made some amendments to the design of the marina proposal and full details of the amendments will be made public at the end of the month, prior to the hearing in early April," the spokesperson said.

A more detailed update of the amendments and visuals of the new design would be released in a few weeks time, she said.

Last May, Mair presented his scheme to the Waiheke Local Board although board chairman Paul Walden expressed some reservations at the time, saying the island did not need a marina.

Kennedy Point Boatharbour says on its web site it is "refining preliminary conceptual design plans for an approximately 200-berth marina proposed to be built at Kennedy Point in Putiki Bay, on the south-west side of Waiheke Island.

Continued below.

Related Content Freeman's Bay site has development plans Ghost bus: Only 95 people rode Auckland Transport shuttle over six month period, costing rate payers $50,237 Water monitoring steps up across region

"The marina would be located adjacent to the existing rock breakwater, which currently protects commercial vehicular ferries (Sealink). The site has already been modified with marine structures and commercial developments," the web site said.

The board expressed reservations about the project in a memo to David Wren, the reporting planner on the project.

"Local board members share serious concerns about the impact of a marina on the Putiki Bay environment and its potential for compromising future increased commercial and community use of what is quite limited public land in the immediate vicinity.

"If a marina is to be contemplated, it must be significantly smaller than proposed and council must ensure that all environmental impacts are rigorously mitigated," the board told Wren in a January 20 memo.

Scale, increased traffic congestion, parking issues and the impact on water-related recreation are of concern to the board.

It cited the risk of accelerated sedimentation of the bay, problems from anti-fouling substances used on the boats in the proposed marina, further degradation of the visual amenity, noise pollution and light pollution.

Mair said last year that a unique feature of the project was that it would not require any dredging to create a marina basin as the water is deep enough already.

A carpark structure would be built on floating concrete pontoons and stormwater run-off would be managed through a treatment and filtration system, he said.

"The carpark structure is to be manufactured off-site and then towed into position to minimise effects of construction and avoid the need for any reclamation," Mair said.

"[It] will provide parking spaces for approximately 80 cars and will sit on the water lower than the existing and proposed breakwaters and the boats moored in the marina.

"The design also does not affect the intertidal zone as the floating structures will be at least 100m away from the foreshore, allowing existing water-based activities to continue without impact."

The rock for the breakwaters, marina piers and piles and concrete carpark pontoons will be brought in by barge to minimise noise and disruption, he says.

Mair said the marina office, storage, visitor facilities and proposed clubrooms will also be floating, a technique used at Orakei Marina in Okahu Bay.

- NZ Herald