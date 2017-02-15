5:26am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Disney ends deal with YouTube star over anti-Semitic stunt

NEW YORK (AP) " Disney's Maker Studios and Google's YouTube are distancing themselves from a top YouTube star after he made jokes construed as anti-Semitic and posted Nazi imagery in his videos.

Felix Kjellberg, known online as PewDiePie, has the most popular YouTube channel, with more than 53 million subscribers.

Disney says he crossed the line with some of his videos. In one video, from January, Kjellberg shows two Indian men he paid to hold up a sign that says "Death to all Jews." Kjellberg said the video was meant to demonstrate how far people will go if they get paid to do something.

Maker Studios says he went too far.

YouTube has canceled the second season of Kjellberg's reality show "Scare PewDiePie."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 15 Feb 2017 06:15:37 Processing Time: 27ms