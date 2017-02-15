2:39am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in January, pushed upward by 12.9 percent jump for gasoline

WASHINGTON (AP) " US wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in January, pushed upward by 12.9 percent jump for gasoline.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 15 Feb 2017 02:39:46 Processing Time: 84ms