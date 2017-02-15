1:20am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Humana and Aetna call off $34 billion buyout, citing "current environment"

NEW YORK (AP) " Humana and Aetna call off $34 billion buyout, citing "current environment"

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 15 Feb 2017 01:20:37 Processing Time: 366ms