10:26pm Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Toshiba chairman resigns to take responsibility for losses linked to U.S. nuclear acquisition

TOKYO (AP) " Toshiba chairman resigns to take responsibility for losses linked to U.S. nuclear acquisition .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 14 Feb 2017 22:26:48 Processing Time: 377ms