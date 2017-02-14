Judge to rule on deal for smaller set of cheating VWs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) " A federal judge in San Francisco is expected to decide whether to grant initial approval to a deal worth at least $1.2 billion that aims to compensate the owners of roughly 78,000 Volkswagens that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer is scheduled to consider the deal on Tuesday covering Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches with 3-liter diesel engines.

The company previously agreed to spend up to $10 billion buying back or repairing about 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines.

That represents the bulk of the cars caught up in its emissions cheating scandal. The $10 billion also includes additional compensation of $5,100 to $10,000 for each vehicle owner.

The deal involving 3-liter engines before Breyer on Tuesday also offer thousands of dollars in compensation on top of buybacks or repairs.