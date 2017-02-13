Business Highlights

___

Judge denies request to halt Dakota Access pipeline work

WASHINGTON (AP) " A judge has rejected a request by two American Indian tribes to halt construction of the remaining section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline until their lawsuit over the project is resolved. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in Washington, D.C., issued the ruling Monday. The Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux requested the injunction last week after Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners got federal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

Sears and Kmart remove some Trump products online

NEW YORK (AP) " Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores, but say hundreds of branded items are still available through its third-party online marketplace. The company wouldn't specify how many Donald Trump or Ivanka Trump items it removed. It's another sign of how companies are trying to tread a careful line, after the president rebuked Nordstrom publicly for deciding to stop selling his daughter's clothing and accessories line.

Yellen faces Congress at time of haziness over Trump's plans

WASHINGTON (AP) " The frenetic first three weeks of Donald Trump's presidency have left political leaders divided and dizzy with uncertainty over what happens next. This week, it will be Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's turn to weigh in " if she chooses to " on how the economy could fare in the early months of Trump's administration.

Canada's Trudeau talks trade with Trump at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly stressed their commitment to working together after their first face-to-face meeting. The neighboring leaders, polar opposites in nearly every way, were taking up the thorny subject of trade Monday, with Trudeau eager to build a relationship with the new U.S. president.

Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks around the world continued their march higher on Monday, and U.S. indexes again hit new highs. Strong gains for Citigroup and other financial stocks helped the Standard & Poor's 500 index rise to its third record-setting day. Stocks have resumed their rally in recent days after stalling for a couple weeks.

Former Spain central bank chief investigated for failed IPO

MADRID (AP) " Spain's National Court is summoning the former heads of Spain's central bank and the stock market watchdog to be questioned for failing to stop the disastrous flotation of a savings bank that had to be bailed out. Eight officials, including former Bank of Spain governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez, allegedly failed to stop Bankia's listing in 2011 despite "repeated warnings" the bank was "unviable," according to an investigation led by the court's magistrates.

EU forecasts British economic slowdown during Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Union is down on British economic forecasts in the wake of the Brexit decision while it paints a more optimistic picture of for the whole of the bloc the next two years. In its 2017 Winter Economic Forecast, the EU says that for Britain, "economic growth is projected to moderate in 2017 and weaken further in 2018."

Lawmakers question pricing of drug for genetic disease

WASHINGTON (AP) " Two congressional lawmakers are asking Marathon Pharmaceuticals for information related to its pricing of a drug to treat genetic muscle deterioration in about 15,000 Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland say that Marathon Pharmaceuticals plans to charge $89,000 a year for a drug that's widely available abroad for about $1,000 a year. The company hasn't responded to their criticism.

Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) " Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault. But a consumer group says it happens, and it's a problem. The Washington-based Consumer Federation of America says it found rate hikes on annual premiums as high as $400, in some cases. In the report released Monday, the group analyzed premium quotes in 10 cities, from five of the nation's largest auto insurers.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.79 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,412.16. The S&P 500 index added 12.15 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,328.25. The Nasdaq composite gained 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,763.96.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 93 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $52.93 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.11, or 2 percent, to $55.59 a barrel. Natural gas fell 9 cents, or 3 percent, to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet. Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $1.54 a gallon and heating oil lost 4 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $1.63 a gallon.