11:01am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Zeltiq, US Steel and Chemours rise; Hain Celestial plunges

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.81 to $34

The generic drug company reported better-than-expected sales and backed its forecasts for 2017.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., up $6.53 to $55.93

The company, which makes a system that uses extreme cold to break up fat, will be bought by Allergan.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up 80 cents to $14.94

The chip equipment maker reported strong earnings and revenue, and its sales forecast was better than analysts expected.

Chemours Co., up $4.01 to $32.14

The chemicals company and its former parent DuPont agreed to pay $671 million to settle a lawsuit.

SVB Financial Group, up $3.09 to $180.56

Banks climbed as bond yields increased, and with them interest rates.

United States Steel Corp., up $2.11 to $39.71

Steelmakers rose after the official Xinhua News Agency said Chinese steel output and prices bounced back in 2016.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 43 cents to $48.55

The telecommunications company announced a new unlimited data plan.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.43 to $35.10

The tea maker said it's being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 14 Feb 2017 11:47:47 Processing Time: 30ms