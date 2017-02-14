WASHINGTON (AP) " Judge rejects tribes' request to temporarily halt construction of disputed section of Dakota Access oil pipeline .
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Judge rejects tribes' request to temporarily halt construction of disputed section of Dakota Access oil pipeline .
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 Feb 2017 10:07:57 Processing Time: 70ms