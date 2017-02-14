Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Up, up and away: Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through the skyline of this futuristic city-state in July.
Mattar al-Tayer, the head of Dubai's Roads & Transportation Agency, made the announcement on Monday at the World Government Summit.
The drone " a Chinese-made EHang 184 " is an egg-shaped craft with four legs sticking out, each with two small propellers.
The rider punches in a destination on a touch screen in front of the passenger seat, then the drone would fly there automatically.
The drone, which has a half-hour flight time, will be monitored remotely by a control room on the ground.
EHang did not respond to a request for comment. In May, authorities in Nevada announced they would partner with EHang to test the 184.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings