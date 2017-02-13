TOKYO (AP) " Japan says economy grew 1.0 percent in 2016, slowed in last quarter despite uptick in exports.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TOKYO (AP) " Japan says economy grew 1.0 percent in 2016, slowed in last quarter despite uptick in exports.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 13 Feb 2017 13:16:42 Processing Time: 104ms