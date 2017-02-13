Shoppers weigh boycott calls as buying gets more political

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) " Buying a shirt or shoes has never been so political.

With frequent new calls to boycott Company A or support Brand B, some businesses enter the fray gambling that their customers will support their view. Others tiptoe to avoid a backlash from shoppers on either side.

In a charged political climate, even seemingly innocuous Super Bowl ads provoke sharply divided reactions.

For many shoppers, factors like price and convenience still rule. Blake Wilhelm of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, says he tries to balance cost and quality.

For others, it's more complicated. Pennsylvania resident Stormy Patterson makes a distinction between word and deed. She's not bothered by executives expressing support for a politician, more by how a company behaves toward customers or employees.

One expert says shoppers have short memories, and are forgiving.