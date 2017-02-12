S. Korea investigators to again summon Samsung heir

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " South Korean prosecutors investigating the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye plan to summon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong again as they looks further into bribery allegations between Park and the country's largest business group.

The prosecution team's spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Sunday that the Samsung vice chairman and two other group executives also will be summoned Monday morning.

Investigators had sought to arrest Lee when they last questioned him last month, but a court rejected their warrant request.

Samsung is suspected of providing money and favors to Park and her jailed friend Choi Soon-sil in exchange for government backing of a controversial merger between two Samsung affiliates in 2015. The merger helped Lee promote a father-to-son transfer of leadership and corporate wealth at the group.