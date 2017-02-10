1:02pm Sat 11 February
Activision Blizzard and Sears surge while Yelp skids

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $7.50 to $47.23

The video game publisher had a strong quarter thanks to its game "Overwatch," which debuted this year.

Sears Holdings Corp., up $1.42 to $6.96

The retailer said it plans to cut $1 billion in costs and could sell more brands and more locations.

Skechers USA Inc., up $4.50 to $27.78

The shoe retailer announced strong sales, particularly in China.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., up $4.67 to $87.72

The Enfamil maker agreed to be bought by Reckitt Benckiser of Britain for $90 a share, or $16.6 billion.

CBRE Group Inc., up $2.43 to $34

The real estate investment management services company posted a bigger-than-expected profit and gave a strong outlook for 2017.

Yelp Inc., down $5.66 to $35.83

The online business reviews company's revenue projections disappointed analysts.

Cerner Corp., down $2.38 to $51.50

The health care information technology company cut its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Western Union Co., down 64 cents to $19.74

The money transfer company gave a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

