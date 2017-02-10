Complaint: Hilton paid woman less than her son for same work

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " A Hilton hotel paid a female housekeeper less than her male counterparts " including her own son " for the same work, state anti-discrimination officials alleged in a civil rights complaint Friday.

The Homewood Suites in Edgewater paid Rosa Lopez $8 per hour while it paid six male employees hired after her $9 to $10 per hour, according to the complaint filed by the Division on Civil Rights.

Lopez was responsible for cleaning and servicing public areas in the hotel.

The complaint alleges her son was hired in March 2012, seven months after Lopez was hired, and started at $9 per hour. Rosa Lopez received two annual pay raises and was making $8.36 per hour by August 2013.

After Lopez went to the hotel's management about the disparity in pay she received a letter terminating her because her "behavior is interfering with the positive performance and full engagement of the staff," according to the complaint.

The complaint charges the hotel with gender discrimination and unlawful reprisal. It seeks back pay and damages for Lopez as well as for the hotel to modify its practices.

An attorney representing the hotel didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The hotel is on the banks of the Hudson River across from New York City.