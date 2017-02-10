5:34pm Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

China's exports rise 7.9 percent in January, rebounding from contraction; imports up 16.7 percent

BEIJING (AP) " China's exports rise 7.9 percent in January, rebounding from contraction; imports up 16.7 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Feb 2017 18:20:14 Processing Time: 29ms