Jetstar breaks into the New Zealand government travel market

Jetstar has been chosen as an official supplier of government travel for the first time.

This will mean government departments will have a choice between Air New Zealand and Jetstar on domestic routes, following a hotly-contested bidding round for the lucrative 10-year deal.

Jetstar Group chief executive, Jayne Hrdlicka, said the airline was now firmly established in New Zealand and able to provide the government with a choice for domestic jet and regional travel to a range of destinations

Jetstar is part of the Qantas group and Qantas is again a supplier for transtasman and long haul services.

Hrdlicka said the choice of which airline to fly on main trunk and some regional routes would save taxpayers money.

She said that with short flight times within New Zealand, a low fares domestic airline option made economic sense for government travel.

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand, when asked for comment on the deal, said:

"The Government works with a panel of suppliers for its domestic and international air travel. Air New Zealand is in positive discussions about our ongoing role as a supplier."

Jetstar began domestic services in New Zealand nearly eight years ago and carries more than two million passengers every year.

The airline's regional destination had added 600,000 seats to its operation.

Qantas has been a supplier to the government for flying across the Tasman and long haul

routes since 2012. The carrier operates more than 230 weekly services between Australia and four destinations in New Zealand, with onward connections from Australia across more than 600 weekly services to 27 international destinations.

