Bank of Mexico hikes interest rate -point to 6.25 percent

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexico's central bank says it has raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 6.25 percent, in a bid to contain rising inflation.

The Bank of Mexico announced the hike from the previous 5.75 percent on Thursday, after the country recorded a 4.7 percent annual inflation rate in the month of January. The bank said its goal is restoring inflation to 3 percent.

Alfredo Coutino is Latin America director at Moody's Analytics. He said that in addition to fighting inflation, the move also seeks to make the country's financial markets more attractive to foreign investors amid pressures on the Mexican peso.

The peso has fallen dramatically against the U.S. dollar in recent years, and particularly since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.