Full-go for NC wind farm that politicians claimed is threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " North Carolina's first large-scale wind farm is fully operational despite efforts by some of the state's most powerful politicians to shut down the $400 million operation as a possible national security threat.

Avangrid Renewables said Thursday its 104 wind turbines reaching 50-stories tall are generating enough electricity for 60,000 homes. Amazon is buying the power generated in rural, northeastern North Carolina to run its Virginia data centers.

Ten North Carolina legislators including state House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger previously urged President Donald Trump's homeland security agency to shut down the wind farm. They say it's too close to the Navy's long-distance surveillance radar installation in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia.

The Pentagon says the two operations can coexist.