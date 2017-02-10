4:46am Fri 10 February
Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.17 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) " Long-term US mortgage rates eased slightly this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans slipped to an average 4.17 percent from 4.19 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.65 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.39 percent from 3.41 percent last week.

