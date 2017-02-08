10:58am Thu 9 February
Gilead Sciences and Container Store skid; Nordstrom climbs

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Nordstrom Inc., up $1.75 to $44.53

After initially slipping, the stock recovered after President Donald Trump criticized the retailer for treating his daughter "so unfairly."

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $6.30 to $66.83

The biotechnology company forecast disappointing sales as revenue from its hepatitis C drugs weakens.

Myriad Genetics Inc., up $1.12 to $16.52

The diagnostic test company said sales of hereditary cancer tests started growing again in the latest quarter.

Container Store Group Inc., down 52 cents to $3.80

The storage products retailer said holiday stores were disappointing.

Bank of America Corp., down 23 cents to $22.67

Financial stocks slumped as bond yields and interest rates moved lower.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down 11 cents to $32.13

The tire maker's sales dropped as revenue fell in every region during the fourth quarter.

Allergan PLC, up $8.56 to $241.17

The Botox maker's fourth-quarter results came out ahead of analysts' estimates.

Panera Bread Co., up $18.63 to $232.90

The bakery chain announced solid fourth-quarter results and gave a better-than-expected forecast for sales at older locations.

