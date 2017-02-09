Watch: Inside Eric Watson's palatial estate

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ever wondered what it's like to live in one of Auckland's fanciest estates?

A video marketing one of the city's most palatial places has been released and it gives a 2 minute 18-second insight into another world: a fly-over the homestead with resort-style swimming pool area, a lake with its own fountain, wine cellar, private gym, helicopter pad, championship-style tennis court, upstairs into the six-bedroom homestead with granite bathrooms, study, pool room and entertainment areas and separate guest residence.

Eric Watson's Cullen Investments is selling the rural mansion, expected to go for $15 million-plus.

And interest has been shown from parties overseas.

"Two parties are coming in the next week from Shanghai," said agent Ross Hawkins of Sotheby's International Realty who is marketing the place.

"We've got an office in Shanghai and we took some key properties there recently to create interest."

Inquiries about Te Hihi had been received from the United States, New Zealanders living in Britain and working in the funds management sector and from Asia, Hawkins said.

He expects the 33ha rural estate, Te Hihi, to sell for more than $15 million. The nine-hole golf course was of particular interest to Chinese buyers, along with a helicopter pad, all-weather flood-lit tennis court, six-bedroom house, poolside gymnasium and fully self-contained guest wing.

Tenders close on February 23.

Hawkins said the property, which is rented for corporate functions, weddings and other events, already had forward bookings of around $200,000 in the next three months and that was another drawcard for Chinese buyers.

The estate's name Te Hihi refers to a spring on the property, he said. Westbury Estate was the horse stud across the road, which had also been owned by Watson's interests.

"They were connected but Westbury Estate was sold," Hawkins said of the two properties.

The 33ha property could already be subdivided into four separate lots but consent was being sought from Auckland Council to create seven lots, he said.

Watson is founder and executive chairman of Cullen with investments spanning from lingerie with its Bendon brand to sport with the Warriors, bloodstock and hospitality with Soul Bar and Bistro.

- NZ Herald