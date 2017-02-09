Ben & Jerry's moving forward with Vermont expansion plans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) " Ben & Jerry's says it is moving forward with plans to expand its manufacturing facility in St. Albans, Vermont.
The ice cream company announced Tuesday that the roughly $14 million, 40,000-square-foot expansion project includes a wastewater treatment plant and a new warehouse and packaging room.
The new space is expected to allow the company to boost production by 15 to 20 percent. The St. Albans location currently makes about two-thirds of the ice cream the company distributes globally.
The company hopes to open the new buildings in November.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings